WATCH: Zakes Bantwini finds TikTok sensation for his album: ‘Deal done and dusted’

One thing that is constantly being proven is the power of social media. You could be a nobody today and somebody tomorrow. Social media platforms have proven to open doors for ordinary people across the world from various backgrounds just from going viral.

This is the case of for a man who was sought out by Grammy Award-winning Zakes Bantwini for his highly anticipated ‘The Star Is Reborn’ album dropping December 8. Bantwini asked his followers to help him find the man behind the ‘Ngin’mele Nonke’ audio trending on TikTok so he could credit him properly for using the audio on his new album. The power of social media helped; Bantwini connected with the man and shared the proud moment of having the man stop by the studio where they signed the deal.

“Look who came to see me in the studio today, Thank you guys for making this happen, deal done and dusted. Ngin’mele Nonke,” tweeted the artist along with the video that showed the moment. Look who came to see me in the studio today, Thank you guys for making this happen, deal done and dusted. Ngin’mele Nonke 📍🙏🏿 album out this Friday #thestarisreborn pic.twitter.com/t7b2DW8WRt — Zakes Bantwini (@ZakesBantwiniSA) December 4, 2023

Many commended Bantwini for doing the right thing and making sure the creator of the audio got his due credit, but some hoped that the legalities of the paperwork was explained properly to him before he signed. @dirty_ALLSTARS tweeted: “This dude needs a lawyer no ways he read and understood what he signed there.” @Westizo2 said: “Deal signed sealed delivered, thanks to X community for identifying the guy. Drop the banger already Bantwini.”