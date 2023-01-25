Tweeps unimpressed with Daliwonga for not ‘squeezing in’ creator in new teased single

Popular amapiano vocalist Daliwonga might have to rethink his new single “Re Lokeleng”, produced by Mas Musiq, due to his use of the latest catchy phrase “Re squeezing in”. Content creators are constantly blessing us with new trendy catchy phrases and the latest is just that: “Re Squeezing in”.

Story continues below Advertisement

The catchy phrase was sparked by an aspiring creator, who has been identified as @dimakatsoephesia, wanting to be squeezed into the industry and he was no longer begging for a spot. The audio for the clip has gained traction on TikTok and people have been using it in their own videos. Daliwonga posted a snippet of his new single on Instagram during a live broadcast.

He was hoping to tease his fans with the new offering but instead left many with raised hopes of him crediting the original creator. Daliwonga previews a new single “Re Lokeleng” produced by Mas Musiq amid “Re Squeezeng In” trend . What do you guys think? #resqueezengin #amapiano pic.twitter.com/qPaIuYZgZa — Zkhiphani (@Zkhiphani) January 23, 2023 When the clip was posted on Twitter, tweeps called the musician out for not “squeezing in” the creator onto the song. @Just_Lungelo tweeted: “Lol okes took a video of someone asking to be put in the industry, used her words to make a song, and still didn’t put her in the industry. Astonishing.”

Story continues below Advertisement

@MaimaneMcdonald said: “Where is talent? Creativity nyana? This is so wrong and annoying. Credit that poor girl.” @ThomasKagisho said: “Zero creativity😹😹😹 patrolling social to leach on trends from gifted kids, we see you taking trends ko kasi and making piano songs out of them.” Nando’s has also caught heat online for using the clip in one of their shady tweets and wrote “y’all get offered entire meal in your dreams??”

Story continues below Advertisement