WATCH: Drake lookalike goes viral with ‘Zotata’ amapiano challenge

A TikTok video of a local Drake lookalike doing the popular “Zotata” challenge has been going viral on social media this week after a video of a user by the name of Black Label Papi started making the rounds online. “Black Label Papi” is a play on Drake’s Instagram handle, @ChampagnePapi.

Story continues below Advertisement

The original video Black Label Papi posted on his TikTok is sitting on over 1.5 million views on the platform. It turns out that “Black Label Papi” is in fact Darion4, the music video director known for his work directing music videos for some of the biggest hits in SA, most notably “Ungazincishi” by the late Riky Riky and “Osama” by Zakes Bantwini. #zotatachallenge #zotata ♬ Zotata - Justin99 @blacklabelpapi_ Zotata #drake The comments section on the original TikTok video and a recent Instagram post by Freshmen Magazine on Instagram has drawn hundreds of hilarious reactions from users blown away at his uncanny resemblance to Drake.

Platinum selling singer Zanda Zakuza commented: “Nangu ubaby Drake.” Thabiso Duma added: “Naa this is Drake from Small Street no ways.” Another IG user quipped: “This is the guy who really DM’d Kelvin Momo, not Drake.” “Zotata”, which was released exactly a month ago, is the latest viral amapiano challenge to take over TikTok.

Story continues below Advertisement

The song is by Pcee, Justin99, Eeque and Mr JazziQ. Since the challenge first started to gain steam during the festive season, several prominent celebrities have taken part in it. Kamo Mphela and Mr JazziQ have one of the most popular routines of the challenge out there.