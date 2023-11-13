WATCH: Zakes Bantwini takes 'Mama Thula' to new heights in hot air balloon show

South Africans have been in a celebratory mood for the past few weeks following the Springboks’s epic Rugby World Cup 2023 win. And while the party remains in full swing, an unexpected dance floor opened up as Siya Kolisi and his teammates showcased their moves to the infectious beats of Zakes Bantwini.

It was a scene to behold as Kolisi and his team mates were seen, in videos circulating on social media, grooving to Bantwini rhythms. But the party didn't stop there. The acclaimed South African musician known for soul-stirring tunes, took his music to an entirely unique setting. In a move that captured the imagination of fans, Bantwini made headlines with a performance high above the Serengeti in Tanzania, in a hot air balloon.

Zakes Bantwini shared the video on Instagram and can be seen singing one of his latest tracks, “Mama Thula”, against the backdrop of the Serengeti. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zakes Bantwini (@zakesbantwini) He added in the caption: “An absolutely remarkable once in a lifetime experience! My last day with @dybrkr in Serengeti, Tanzania was an out of this world journey. “I got the chance to perform my new single on a hot air balloon, through a silent disco musical experience and ‘Mama Thula’ became more than just a song!“

“Mama Thula” was released two weeks ago and the single has already hit almost 150 000 streams and counting on Spotify. Bantwini also performed the feel-good tune, which is dedicated to a mother's answered prayers, at the Multichoice offices last week. The emotive and catchy track performed on the hot air balloon in the African skies was well received by Bantwini’s fans.