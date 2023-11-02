WATCH: Mzansi can’t get enough of Siya Kolisi and Springboks dancing to Zakes Bantwini’s hit ‘Osama’

South Africa is still riding high on the wave of their epic 2023 Rugby World Cup win. And our king, Siya Kolisi, is out here celebrating like a true champ! The Springboks captain and other Springbok players got their groove on to Zakes Bantwini’s hit track “Osama”, all thanks to Africa Now Apple music radio host, Nandi Madida keeping us in the loop.

When the Springboks returned to South Africa, they came back as absolute warriors after conquering the rugby world in France. They might’ve had their fair share of injuries, but their insane teamwork and sheer commitment to making South Africa proud pulled them through. Ever since the Springboks touched down back home, the party’s been non-stop! South Africans know how to celebrate.

In a video captured by Madida you can see the champs, including Damian Willemse, who is still wearing the kit since the tournament took place, dancing to Zakes Bantwini’s hit songs during a live performance. And yes, twerking skills were definitely on display. The video is the depiction of pure joy and we’re here for it. “What a beautiful day, celebrating the champs the Springboks with my hubby @zakesbantwini at my old work place @supersporttv 🎉❤️

“Slide 1.➡️ @zakesbantwini always making us twerk on the dancefloor, the best performer! “Slide 2.➡️ Me being me with my brother and best Captain @siyakolisi 😂😂🇿🇦 “Slide 3.➡️ My favourite song right now! @zakesbantwini Mama Thula (no twerking here).” the caption reads.

Madida had this epic fangirl moment when she ran into Kolisi, and her scream? Well, let's just say it had all of us screaming too, but in a good way! Fans were loving the incredible vibes and positive energy they brought to the scene, and it's safe to say that it put big smiles on Mzansi's faces. It's those unforgettable, candid moments that make celebrations like these even more special. @gambumfanafuthi wrote: "E South African kuvele kube me party nje during the week 🔥" (In South Africa there is just a party during the week).