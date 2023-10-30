From nail-biting games to a momentous victory, local stars celebrate Boks’ victory

Millions of South Africans are celebrating a watershed moment for the national rugby team, the Springboks, following their stunning victory against New Zealand in the World Cup in France. After an intense match that saw the Springboks defeat New Zealand 12-11, SA was declared the victor of the Rugby World Cup, becoming the first nation to do so four times.

Media personality Bonang Matheba, Nandi Madida, Former Miss SA 2022 Ndavi Nokeri, Zakes Bantwini, Anele Mdoda and Siv Ngesi are just a few of the many celebrities who have also consistently thrown support behind the Boks from nail-biting games to victory. Matheba, who has never shied away from adding her voice to the world of sports, hailed the team for being the best in the world. “Rugby’s our thing! THE BEST IN THE WORLD! Wow. Wow. Wow,” said the media personality.

Madida also spoke about the team captain, Siyamthanda Kolisi, who she said inspired a generation that never thought it was possible. “A huge shout-out to the wives, partners, children and family members in general for supporting the Springbok champions so that they always perform their best and reach their full potential. We thank you,” she said Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said this victory confirmed South Africa’s highest standing in world rugby.