From nail-biting games to a momentous victory, local stars celebrate Boks’ victory

Millions of South Africans are celebrating a watershed moment for the national rugby team, the Springboks, following their stunning victory against New Zealand in the World Cup in France.
After an intense match that saw the Springboks defeat New Zealand 12-11, SA was declared the victor of the Rugby World Cup, becoming the first nation to do so four times.
Media personality Bonang Matheba, Nandi Madida, Former Miss SA 2022 Ndavi Nokeri, Zakes Bantwini, Anele Mdoda and Siv Ngesi are just a few of the many celebrities who have also consistently thrown support behind the Boks from nail-biting games to victory.
Matheba, who has never shied away from adding her voice to the world of sports, hailed the team for being the best in the world.
“Rugby’s our thing! THE BEST IN THE WORLD! Wow. Wow. Wow,” said the media personality.
Madida also spoke about the team captain, Siyamthanda Kolisi, who she said inspired a generation that never thought it was possible.
“A huge shout-out to the wives, partners, children and family members in general for supporting the Springbok champions so that they always perform their best and reach their full potential. We thank you,” she said
Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said this victory confirmed South Africa’s highest standing in world rugby.
“The Springboks symbolise the resolve, resilience and unbreakable spirit of South Africans as a nation. Never has a team, which was once at the centre of dividing a nation, risen time and again to unite and rally the nation behind one flag, a single identity and the nation’s brand. The Springboks represent something more than themselves; they unite us in our diversity as one nation. We are proud of the leadership of Captain Siya Kolisi, who led the mighty team to victory. We would also like to appreciate the support of South Africans in all aspects of life. Supporting our national teams is not just about the game; it’s about forging a collective spirit that extends beyond the field. It’s about instilling a sense of pride in our national identity, reminding us of the incredible strength we possess when we stand together.”
The Springboks have etched South Africa’s name in the annals of history.
“We are eternally proud of you, Bokke! In your team effort, the camaraderie in your camp, and the truly South African vibe you carried, you demonstrated that indeed we are stronger together – you proved that to the more than 62 million of us and millions more from the African continent who stood behind you. We can’t wait to welcome you back home,” said Ntshavheni.