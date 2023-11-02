Ya’ll need to calm down: Damian Willemse’s World Cup tattoo gets fans hot under the collar

The Springboks are back in the country and along with the entire nation, they are clearly still on a high after beating the All Blacks in France over the weekend. As the only country to win the Rugby World Cup four times and to win it twice in a row, there is much to celebrate.

To celebrate the win, many of the team members have gotten tattoos of the Webb Ellis Cup and the winning years. Players include Siya Kolisi and RG Snyman. Fresh ink for RG Snyman and Siya Kolisi. 🏆![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 2019, 2023. pic.twitter.com/iKhDd4qKYZ — Jared Wright (@jaredwright17) October 31, 2023

But it’s fly-half Damian Willemse’s tattoo that has received the most attention. For good reason! He had his inked on his butt cheek and wasn’t shy to show it off. The 25-year-old fly-hald from Cape Town took to Instagram to show off his fresh tattoo.

The Instagram reel captioned: “For All The Dogs… 🖊️🍑🏆🇿🇦😂 #BackToBack” shows a close up of the tattoo on his butt before we get to see a Willemse beaming with excitement. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Gaz 👨![CDATA[]]>🏽![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@iamdamiangaza)

Of course the spicy video drew lots of attention and left many drooling. The video found it’s way onto X where people are not shy to speak their mind. X user @sanelenkosix posted the video and it has already been viewed almost 6 million times.

Along with a picture of Willemse hugging the Webb Ellis Cup, she tweeted: “Damian Willemse just had the Rugby World Cup trophy tattooed on his bum.” Damian Willemse just had the Rugby World Cup trophy tattooed on his bum . pic.twitter.com/mD4941sVXK — sanelenkosi (@sanelenkosix) November 1, 2023