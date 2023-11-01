Let’s get this party started! SA Rugby confirm routes for Springboks’ World Cup trophy tour

SA Rugby on Wednesday confirmed the itinerary for the Springboks’ Rugby Word Cup victory tour, which will get under-way in the capital, Pretoria on Thursday. After returning to the country on Tuesday morning fresh from winning the tournament in France, the Springboks took two days off, but will on Thursday begin their four-day tour to show off their trophy to their adoring fans across the country.

The Gauteng route will start in an easterly direction and go past Loftus Versfeld before heading west to take in the Pretoria CBD. The Boks will then transfer to Johannesburg, where they are due to start at 14h00 at No 1 Jan Smuts Avenue in Braamfontein before crossing the Nelson Mandela Bridge and then heading to Soweto. The Gauteng tour will conclude when the Boks arrive at FNB Stadium at approximately 15h45 – entry is free and tickets are available from Ticketpros.

On Friday, the Springboks will be in Cape Town, where a big crowd is expected at the Grand Parade adjacent to City Hall, where they are expected to appear at 11h30. The bus route will start shortly after 12h00 and will take in the Cape Town CBD, and from 14h30 they are scheduled to drive through Langa and Bonteheuwel before heading back to the city centre at around 17h30. The Boks will transfer to KwaZulu-Natal early on Saturday morning for their tour starting at the Garden Court Hotel in Umhlanga at approximately 09h30, heading towards the Durban City Hall and finally uShaka Marine World, where they are expected at around 13h45.