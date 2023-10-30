Zakes Bantwini gives fans taste of his upcoming masterpiece Mama Thula

FOLLOWING the success of his viral hit song Osama, Grammy award-winning musician and producer Zakes Bantwini, real name Zakhele Madida, has released his new single Mama Thula. From his upcoming album, The Star is Reborn, comes the collaborative masterpiece Mama Thula which features the talents of Thakzin, Skye Wanda and Suffocate SA.

The song was appropriately released the day before Bantwini’s concert, Abantu, over the weekend at DHL Stadium in Cape Town, serving as a reminder of unity and power as a people. Bantwini was joined by a top South African line-up including K.O, Nomcebo Zikode, Musa Keys, Jeremy Loops, MiCasa, Tresor, YoungstaCPT, Ami Faku, and Blxckie. Speaking about the song, he said: “No matter how hopeless or bleak things appear, the moment always comes when suddenly our spirit revives and hope is reborn. That is why we must never give us.”

It has been reported that fans have been asked for the official release of the song after hearing it on TikTok, where it went viral, as well as Bantwini’s live performances all across the country, where fans found themselves singing along to the hypnotic hook performed by Durban singer and songwriter Skye Wanda. Mama Thula may summon listeners to the dance floor with its hurried synthesizers and robust percussion, which are combined skilfully through effective arrangement by the Durban dance music virtuoso. But the song is also a comfort listen as Bantwini’s signature Afro-Tech production backs a message of hope, Mama Thula, where prayer, patience, and love intersect.