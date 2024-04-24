Didintle Khunou set to join ‘Generations: The Legacy’ as Muzi Mthabela and Ronnie Nyakale make their exit

Award-winning actress, Didintle Khunou will be showing off her acting prowess in her upcoming role on SABC1’s “Generations: The legacy”. Khunou will play Tumelo Gcabashe, a high-powered financial expert with links to business and criminal elites.

She will appear in the soapie in June upon the exit of seasoned actors, Muzi Mthabela and Ronnie Nyakale, who play Nkosiyabo Cele and Cosmo Diale (Uncle Cosmo), respectively. View this post on Instagram A post shared by #GenerationsTheLegacy (@generations_the_legacy) According to a media statement, SABC1 wished the two actors well in their upcoming projects. “These stalwarts of the show will be on an indefinite hiatus as they pursue other avenues for creative expression.

“We are sure they will only achieve success as the talent and dedication we have become accustomed to serves them going ahead. “Muzi (Nkosiyabo) can be seen on ‘Generations: The Legacy’ until June 5, exiting in a spicy storyline and Ronnie (Uncle Cosmo) can be seen until August 28,” read the statement. Mthabela has left the long-running TV show to pursue a career in radio broadcast.

He will be one of the hosts of the Ukhozi FM’s YouTube podcast called “Ukhozi FM TV”. The television star will host the podcast alongside award winning radio and television presenter, Neliswa Cele. Meanwhile, the award-winning Khunou, who is popular for her work on-stage and on-screen, will bring her enchanting beauty and powerful performance to the soapie in a nail-biting storyline from mid-June. “Our viewers have lots more entertainment, thrills and tension to look forward to as we continue shaking things up and delivering the drama our viewers love so much,” the statement ended.

Aside from “Generations: The Legacy”, Khunou can also be seen on “The Drop” coming to Amazon Prime from Friday, April 26. Taking to Instagram to introduce to her character, she wrote: “Meet Loretta from ‘The Drop’, she loves yoghurt, slamming doors and leaving men trembling at the knees. “She’s also a go-getting binary trader, dancer, non-smoker, and aspiring actress.