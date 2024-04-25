Zakes Bantwini will be joined by music giants at the inaugural ‘Sikelela Festival’ on Freedom Day

Grammy award-winning musician Zakes Bantwini is thrilled to commemorate Freedom Day with the inaugural “Sikelela Festival”. Through the event, the platinum-selling singer, songwriter and producer aims to celebrate South Africa’s rich heritage as the nation celebrates 30 years of democracy.

He explained that he and his business partner, Sibo Mhlungu, came up with the idea as a way to mark the nation’s three decades of hard-fought freedom. “Music is my first love so naturally it made sense for us to celebrate the occasion through music,” he told Independent Media Lifestyle. “Our goal is to make this an annual celebration that brings all South Africans together in one place.”

The specially curated event will take place at the Johannesburg inner-city’s Constitution Hill, which is renowned for its historical significance. The “Mama Thula” hitmaker will be joined by industry giants including Scorpion Kings, Mi Casa, Kelvin Momo, Young Stunna, Karyendasoul, Sizwe Alkaline and Supta. “The festival showcases established and emerging artists from various backgrounds, fostering unity and cultural appreciation,” the organisers said.

Meanwhile, Bantwini believes that attendees can “expect a great musical experience and a sense of togetherness from the crowd on the day.” The acclaimed musician added that he used music as a platform to celebrate South Africa’s freedom milestone because he believes that it has always been part of the nation’s DNA. “Enjoying ourselves through music and dance has been an integral part of what we’re all about in this country and my goal is to create a platform through which we can embrace that.”

And with South African music on the rise, Bantwini is proud to have contributed to its growth and he hopes to further elevate its status through his festival. “The future looks incredibly bright and I’m expecting a lot more Grammy Award winners to come from SA in the future, we are making our mark on the world.” Where: Constitution Hill in Braamfontein.

When: Saturday, 27 April, from 11am. Cost: Tickets start from R350 per person and are available through Howler. ‘Grown-ish’ will be held at Altitude Beach in Fourways this weekend. Picture: Facebook. “Grown-ish”

This event is for a more mature audience who are looking to enjoy the sights and sounds of yesterday. “‘Grown-ish’ is back to give the mature discerning market a sensory experience for the ages,” event organisers said. “Let's take a break from adulting for just a few hours to relax, rewind and revisit those good vibes we crave.”

“Grown-ish”, which is only open to those over 23, is set to feature top local DJs, including Chrizz Beatz, DJ Spontaneous, Twins on Decks, Lowkey Luke, Damian H, Vato Loco and Taariq Adams. “The carefully curated musical journey will have you singing along to the most amazing R&B, hip hop and house, from then and now.” The event will also feature a comprehensive menu which includes sushi, pizza and burgers. There will also be a wide selection of beverages on sale.

Where: Altitude Beach, Fourways. When: Saturday, April 27, from 1pm. Cost: Tickets cost R145 at the door or from Howler.

‘The Johannesburg World Festival of Food and Drink will feature an array of wine and food pairings. File image. “The Johannesburg World Festival of Food and Drink” Foodies are in for a treat at this gastronomic extravaganza, where a melting pot of cultures is fused in a delicious crescendo of flavours. “This culinary utopia promises a global journey for your taste buds, featuring an array of delectable dishes and beverages from around the world,” organisers explained.

The 11-day festival will be hosted by Emperors Palace as well as Primedia and Imagineering Experiential, who were the Lusito Land and Taverns of the World creators. The festival boasts an impressive line-up of renowned chefs showcasing their culinary prowess, ensuring that each bite is a symphony of taste and texture. “Take a journey through 16 authentic international street cafés and taverns where the air is filled with the tantalising aromas of spices and herbs, creating a sensory experience like no other.”

It will also include the “Wine Route” with pairing offerings of cheeses, bread and olives as well as the “Adventure into Brewer’s Lane”, which will feature beer, gin, cider and mead. The “What’s Trending” exhibition seeks to showcase a beautiful range and diverse selection of what's current in food, drink and prep gadgets and equipment. Entry is free for children under the age of three.

Where: Emperors Palace in Kempton Park. When: Currently until May 4. Cost: Tickets range from R60 for kids and R150 for adults. They are available from TicketPro.

Seven Colour Sundays attendees. Picture: Facebook. Seven Colour Sundays One of Joburg’s favourite food markets, Seven Colour Sundays, returns to Soweto this weekend for an epic day of delicious food and good vibes. The event features mouth-watering food and beverages as well as proudly South African clothes and accessories, arts and crafts and home deco items.

There will also be live music, so bring your loved ones along to enjoy this vibrant and lively gathering. Where: The Soweto Theatre in Jabulani. When: Sunday, April, 28, from 12pm.