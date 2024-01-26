These Joburg festivities will get you out and about this weekend

The end of January is finally here and, if you looking to splurge, this weekend is the ideal time to do so and have some fun. From community gatherings, to family-friendly events and musical showcases, there is an event to suit all tastes in the City of Gold.

Seven Colour Sundays This acclaimed gathering returns for the first time this year, and promises attendees a fun-filled day. Held on the last Sunday of each month, Seven Colour Sundays will take held at the renowned Soweto Theatre.

Seven Colour Sundays attendees. Picture: Normsterr. It is one of the city’s most renowned monthly outdoor social events, which invites people from all walks of life to enjoy a meal which features seven colours. The event will see local DJs rock the decks and keep the guests entertained with soulful music. And while you indulge in delicious street food made with love, Seven Colour Sundays will also be a chance to socialise with like-minded people as you enjoy the chilled Sunday vibes.

Other activities at the event include a designated children’s play area with a jumping castle. There will also be several stalls which will be selling handmade products such as clothes, jewellery as well as arts and crafts. Where: Soweto Theatre, Jabulani.

When: January 28, 12pm. Cost: Tickets are R70 and can be purchased through Webtickets. Thank God Fest attendees. Picture: Webticket. Thank God Fest 2024

As you settle into 2024 and reflect on the year ahead, this weekend is the perfect opportunity to get spiritual. The annual Thank God Fest, which will take place at Emmarentia Gardens on Saturday, allows attendees to give thanks to higher powers for life and all its beauty. This gathering has been dubbed as a celebration of community and arts and crafts, in a peaceful and serene setting of nature at its purest.

The family-friendly event will also feature music, food and fashion as attendees indulge their senses in the company of loved ones. When: Saturday, January 27, from 10am. Where: Emmarentia Gardens, Johannesburg.

Cost: Ticket prices vary between R120 - R300 and are available through Webtickets. Comedian Natashia Portrag, also known as Bash with Tash. Picture: Instagram. “Stand Up Joburg” To celebrate surviving “Januworry”, enjoy a night of laughter at the “Stand Up Joburg” comedy show in Emperors Palace.

Hosted by Blu Blood, the second edition features some of the country’s top comedians. This includes Ndumiso Lindi, Bash with Tash, Sifiso Nene, Mark Banks, Sagie Murugan and Prev Reddy. Going by the line-up, attendees are warned to be prepared to laugh until their cry.

Where: Theatre of Marcellus at Emperors Palace, Kempton Park. When: Saturday, January 27, at 8pm. Cost: Tickets start from R180 and are available through Ticketpro.

Paint a tote bag Make 2024 the year in which you water your talents and prioritise your hobbies. This will not only stimulate your mind and enhance your skill sets, but will also allow you to unwind and have some fun.

So if you are an avid artist, then the painting session at Cafe Picobella is just what you need this weekend. Attendees will be taught how to paint like a professional on a handbag canvas, and after the course, you get to keep the bag. This artistic session also allows attendees to get their creative juices flowing, while also getting the opportunity to meet like-minded people.

Where: Cafe Picobella, Melville, Johannesburg. When: Sunday, January 28, at 11.45am. Cost: Tickets are R450 and are available through Quicket.

Learn how to paint like a pro. Picture: Pexels. Kazi Ya Sanaa album launch Music often offers a reprieve from life’s challenges. So if you are in Joburg this weekend and you are looking to unwind, come experience the “Kazi Ya Sanaa” Album Launch.

Loosely translated as “a work of art”, Kazi Ya Sanaa is a trio musical band which consists of Moulan Jacobs, Karabo Welcome and Lebogang Kaziwa. Catch the trio tonight (Friday) at The Rand Club Hotel as they launch their debut album, “Balanced Contrast”. As Fridays are often associated with new music, this is an ideal chance for fans to experience new sounds.

Please note that the event is not open to persons under the age of 16. Where: The Rand Club Hotel, Johannesburg CBD. When: Friday, January 26, from 7pm