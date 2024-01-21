Find fun hobbies to keep yourselves occupied, matriculant advises those repeating Grade 12

Durban — Sam Walker, 18, who obtained eight distinctions said doing fun and admired activities could create a high-level mindset that should help pupils think about the next move in life. “While you are preparing for a supplementary examination, you can find a job, start your own business, or do what makes you happy while you are taking a gap year,” Sam said.

“Taking time and giving yourself permission to take a break does help because if you are not taking care of your body and yourself, you’ll never do well. If you prioritise your own mental and physical health, you’ll always be performing at an optimum level.” The Eden College pupil who intends on pursuing a career in medicine, said her passion lies in educating women about their bodies and giving them the power to understand their bodies. “I have always been interested in physical science and that what drew me into medicine. And gynaecology studies would fit perfectly because I always had passion for women’s rights,” she added.

National Senior Certificate results announced by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Thursday, revealed that Free State was the highest performing province and obtained 89.3%. While KwaZulu-Natal clinched second with 86.3% up from 83.0% recorded in 2022. The minister commended KwaZulu-Natal as the province with the most improved pass rate, with the highest number of distinctions. South African Depression and Anxiety Group [provides a 24-hour toll- free emergency helpline for pupils overwhelmed by anxiety can call 0800 567 567

Department of Social Development Substance Abuse Helpline – 0800 12 13 14 / SMS 32312 8am-8pm toll- free helplines: Dr Reddy’s Mental Health Helpline 0800 21 22 23