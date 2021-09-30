Bash with Tash to headline Proudly Durban Comedy festival

Comedy stars and social media sensations Bash with Tash, real name Natashia Portrag, and Masood Boomgaard are set to headline in the Proudly Durban Comedy festival to take place at the Seabrooke's Theatre, Musgrave. The star-studded show is set to take place this Friday, October 1, and it runs till Sunday, October 3.

Joining the dynamic duo on stage is a diverse range of KwaZulu-Natal’s best comedians and performers, including Monde Blose, Mmangaliso Mhlongo, Spencer Govender, Andrew Hughes, Felicia Pillay, Lucas and Vincent Joseph. Bash with Tash is widely regarded as one of South Africa’s most versatile comics, always thrilling audiences with her spontaneity and high energy. Her candid approach to everyday life topics makes her a hit with comedy lovers who can look forward to more compelling and funny comic discourse from her.

She has sold out venues across the country on numerous occasions. With Bash with Tash, no two shows are the same as she is known to improvise and to come up with jabs on the spot. Having completed international tours in Dubai, New York and Los Angeles before lockdown, Durban favourite Masood Boomgaard is ready to return to the comedy scene with a bang. Best known for his comedy skits on the Dala U Crew and ITen channels that have landed on millions of cellphones across the country.

Armed with a barrage of current affairs jokes and one-liner gags, Boomgaard is always funny and relevant. Another big hitter on the line-up is Andrew Hughes, who since his breakout solo show “In Living Coloured” has gone on to establish himself as a viral video star and has performed across South Africa before the Covid lockdown. Proudly Durban Comedy takes place on Friday, October 1 and Saturday, October 2 at 7.30pm.