‘RHOD’ star Maria Valaskatzis called out for diva behaviour by make-up artist, Warren Killian

Durban make-up artist and beauty content creator, Warren Killian, recently took to Instagram to spill some piping hot tea. After watching the latest episode of, “The Real Housewives of Durban”, Killian took to Instagram to share a video to clear the air after being called a “liar” by reality TV star, Maria Valaskatzis.

Valaskatzis claimed she did not know Killian but he disputed her statement. "I'm making this video because I won't allow my character to be assassinated on national TV," said Killian. He then detailed how he met Valaskatzis, visited her home multiple times, and did her make-up for the last reunion. “I met Maria the same day that Neil (Ramautar) met Maria. It was at a movie premiere, she was with Annie (Mthembu), so I greeted Maria and then moved on to my actual friend, Annie to have a conversation with her.

Maria Valaskatzis joins ‘The Real Housewives of Durban’. Picture: Supplied “Two days later, Neil calls me and says we going to the reunion, I was a bit confused... he said we going to do Maria’s hair and make-up. “He said to me, ‘You don’t seem very excited about that’, and, to be honest, I wasn’t.” He went on to say that he didn’t see any business opportunity that came from doing Valaskatzis’s make-up.

“It has done nothing for my business, and to be honest, Maria is not that girl.” He further added that during that make-up session, he was asked not to speak to fellow “Housewife”, Sorisha Naidoo. “Neil was angry with Sorisha because the first time he did Maria’s make-up for an event, Sorisha and Annie said it was s***.”

Killian shared that Naidoo and him have been friends since the start of season 4 and she has invited him to many events which he was unable to attend because of work commitments. “A lot of people are saying that Sorisha only invited me to that episode because she wanted to get under Neil’s skin, which is not true... “Sorisha and I have been chatting from the beginning of the season... The one event, on a Monday, that I could make it to, I went. It wasn’t to get under anybody’s skin,” he said.

He also addressed the fact that Valaskatzis said, on the show, that she did not know him. “I’ve been to her house like three times...” He added: “If there is anything that I am lying about, please come with a receipt and let me know what I’m lying about, because I still have screengrabs from our group chat, I still have messages with you Maria, so don’t play.” While discussing the episode, he accused Valaskatzis of opening a make-up school and not paying people.