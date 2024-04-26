Walala Wasala! One more night of Red Bull Symphonic with Kabza De Small and Ofentse Pitse announced

Kabza De Small, DJ and record producer, recently made headlines by selling out the Lyric Theatre at Gold Reef City in five hours! It seems like Mzansi was absolutely craving some lekke music. De Small took to Instagram to write: “Thank you so much bafethu 🫶🏽✨ Sold Out in 5 Hours 🔥 See you on the 8th of June at Lyric Theatre alongside @ofentse_pitse 🎶🎼🎹

Five hours? Now, that's impressive! But what's even more thrilling is that this is a historic collab in South Africa. The legend himself, Kabza De Small (aka the one and only Kabelo Motha), teamed up with Ofentse Pitse and a full-blown Symphonic Orchestra. If you missed out on snagging tickets, don't tap out just yet @redbullza took to Instagram with some exciting news that will have you grinning from ear to ear. "Mzansi you asked, we heard you 😉 We’re excited to let you guys know that there will be one more night of Red Bull Symphonic: Kabza De Small with Ofentse Pitse and the Symphonic Orchestra 😎🔥 Tickets will open at 12:00 🙌🏾 Walala Wasala!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Bull South Africa (@redbullza) @usihlemve writes: “Camping on the website today 😭💪🏾” @timxthy.zar spreading the positive vibes: “It's also gonna sell out in 5 hours might as well make a 3rd show😂” While @bothego_map0nya commented: “My rent money, I’m gonna eat it with redbull and Kabza🙌❤️🙌”