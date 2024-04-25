Gospel sensation Snenhlanhla ‘Sneziey’ Msomi thrilled to perform in her hometown

Gospel sensation Snenhlanhla “Sneziey” Msomi will be performing live for the very first time in her hometown of Durban, this weekend. Her concert, “Sibonga Umusa Tour”, promises to be an unforgettable experience.

Since being the 2019 “Idol’s SA” runner-up, Msomi has gone on to pave her way in the music industry as a gospel singer. In 2020, she released her first album, “Izulu”, which achieved chart-topping success and after a three-year break, she launched her nine track EP titled, “Sibonga Umusa”, which has over one million stream so far. The musician is thrilled to be performing in her hometown.

She said: “It’s my very first concert ever. I’m so excited. I’m looking forward to everyone receiving the very first live performance of Sneziey performing her music,” she said. “I strongly believe that I am a live performer rather than a studio artist. My music is one where you need to sit down and see me connect to my song.” “You know when people say, ‘You sound so spiritual, I was listening to that song, it touched my heart’... Trust me, someone who was in that space when I was recording it, has a totally different view and experience, it is 10 times better.

“When I perform, I go to this space, I can’t even explain the feeling. It’s an amazing experience and I want people to come out and see for themselves,” she added. The gospel singer also explained that the reason she took this long to put together a live performance was because she believes in “perfect timing”. “I am a person who does not rush things. I take time to plan, I allow God to prepare me. It’s very important to be able to identify the spirit, the mood and what God wants for you, more that what you desire at that time.

“I strongly believe that had it been my desire to do a show after ‘Idol’s SA’, that it was not going to be a success. “Now that I’ve grown spiritually, emotionally and mentally, God is allowing this concert to happen. He sees that I am mentally and emotionally grown and He prepared for me to carry the show,” Msomi explained. The musician added that she wants fans and gospel lovers to come to her concert and cry, laugh and worship God in the safe space that she will be creating.

“Everyone has something to say to God and this gathering is going to be our safe space. If you want to cry to Him, you can do that. If you want to laugh and say, ‘God I am going to through the pits but you are still my God’, you can do that too. It’s just a safe space that I’m creating for us. “Just come along, its going to be a beautiful time in the presence of the Lord. We going to cry and dance and everything in between.” Meanwhile, fellow gospel artists, Dumi Mkokstad and Umlazi-based, acapella group, Ithemba the Musical, are set to join Msomi on stage during.

“A lot of people don’t know that when I went on ‘Idol’s SA’, I was a part of an a capella group that are unfortunately not together anymore. “So I wanted to bring the group in just to have that element of ‘Sneziey the a capella singer’,” she explained. Where: The Station Urban Event Space in Stamford Hill.

When: Friday, April 26. Cost: Tickets cost R300 per person and are available from Webtickets. Reddam House Choir

Redham House Umhlanga school choir. Picture: Facebook. Fifty pupils from Reddam House Umhlanga, which includes 10 former Drakensberg Boys Choir pupils, will be jetting off to New York in June to perform at iconic venues like Carnegie Hall and St. Patrick's Cathedral. In preparation, the school is hosting a special concert this weekend to give Durbanites the opportunity to witness their lively performance, before they jet off abroad. The school’s executive head, Adam Rogers expressed his excitement about the upcoming tour: “We have been eagerly awaiting our first-ever international College Choir Tour in our school’s 21 years of existence.

“Over a year in the planning and bringing together Reddam House Umhlanga parents, choir and staff members as well as the wider Umhlanga community, this College Choir Tour is the culmination of creative collaboration, considerable generosity and commitment.” Meanwhile, the choir captain’s, Aidan McArthur added: “This tour might have been just over a year in the planning but, in truth, our college choir has been preparing to embark on this journey of musical discovery and inspiration for many years under the guidance of maestro, Mr Russell Scott. “We have also forged bonds that transcend mere friendship. Through shared experiences and shared passions, we have become a tight-knit community bound together by our love for music and the excitement of this shared journey.”