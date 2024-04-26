If you are looking for some laughs, ‘The Showmax Roast of Minnie Dlamini’, is now streaming on the platform

As part of the Savanna and Showmax Laugh Africa Comedy Festival, Minnie Dlamini was roasted by her peers from the industry. Leading the charge as roastmasters were comedy heavyweights Tumi Morake and Jason Goliath, who brought their A-game to the stage.

Joining them on the panel were Trevor Gumbi, Shahan Ramkissoon, Celeste Ntuli, Lasizwe, Penny Lebyane, Da L.E.S, Siv Ngesi, and Robert Marawa. With such a talented line-up, you know it's going to be comedy gold. Stuart Taylor, the creative genius behind the ‘Laugh Africa Comedy Festival’, carefully curated a panel of roasters who not only knew Dlamini but also brought their unique brand of humour to the table. Taylor said: “Minnie is gorgeous, personable, she enjoys laughing at herself and knows how to hit back with her own jibes. We use the phrase ‘media darling’ far too glibly, you haven’t met a media darling until you’ve met Minnie Dlamini.

"She's a cultural icon. From an entertainment perspective, to have her kind of gravitas on stage was great. She set out to be the funniest and she hit back hard!" Now, let's take a closer look at the roasters and panellists who made this event one for the books: Goliath: A jack-of-all-trades in the entertainment world, Goliath has made waves as a comedian, actor, and TV presenter. His appearance at the 'Just for Laughs Festival' in Canada was a career highlight.

Morake: A trailblazer in African comedy, her talents extend to writing, acting, and producing. She's currently heating up screens as the host of the celebrity reality TV show “Sunday Sexy Love”. Ngesi: Starting his career at the tender age of nine, Ngesi has become a household name in South African comedy. His performances have taken him around the world, from the UK to the USA. Ramkissoon: Known for his impactful journalism, he brings his captivating presence to the comedy stage as both an executive producer and host.

Lebyane: With over 20 years of experience in radio and television, Lebyane is a media powerhouse and Global Citizen Champion of Change Ambassador. Lasizwe: A social media sensation, Lasizwe's unique blend of humour has earned him a dedicated following both online and on TV. Marawa: An iconic sports anchor and media personality, Marawa knows how to command attention both on and off the field.

Ntuli: From starring in films to hosting television shows, Ntuli's talents know no bounds. She's a true gem in the comedy world. Da L.E.S: A hip hop legend, his performances have graced stages around the world alongside some of the biggest names in music. Gumbi: With over 20 years in the industry, Gumbi's sharp wit and charm have made him a favourite among audiences everywhere.