Marc Lottering left the audience in stitches while accepting his first Savanna Comics' Choice Comedy award

Veteran comedian, Marc Lottering received his first Savanna Comics' Choice Comedy award at the 11th edition of the yearly competition. Lottering, who has been entertaining comedy lovers locally and internationally for decades, was honoured with the Hall of Fame Award, which celebrated his remarkable contribution to the comedy landscape, marking him as an icon and trailblazer in the industry.

Taking to Instagram, the comedian wrote, “I'll be honest. I desperately wanted to just be cool about last night. But ja, the moment was overwhelming. My friend @alfredadriaan introduced me with theee most beautiful words and I momentarily lost it ❤️.” He added that he didn’t receive awards often, so when he did, he “appreciates them greatly”. “A MASSIVE THANK YOU TO EVERY CRAZY FAN WHO'S BEEN SHOWING ME LOVE SINCE WAY BACK THEN! That, surely, is EVERYTHING!!!! ❤️❤️❤️ Upwards and Onwards Comrades, we are far from done xxx,” he ended.

In true Lottering style, the crowd were left in stitches during his acceptance speech. Marc Lottering. Picture: Instagram Amid the jokes, Lottering said, “Oh my God, this is so well deserved... Comedy, the voice of comedians in every country is so important, so we must never shut up... Awards can not define who you are, I’ll say it again, awards can not define who you are, said every loser. “They say the Comics’ Choice has been going for 11 years and this is my first Comics’ Choice award, I’ve never ever received one... I really do want to say thank you very much.

He also thanked his husband, Anwar McKay, for being both supportive and his toughest critic. “Most people who meet Anwar always say, ‘Yoh, he is so much younger and sexier than you’, but you know, it’s okay, in return I give black credit cards... Thank you very much, love you so much, keep the party going,” he said before bowing to the crowd who gave him a standing ovation. Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marc Lottering (@marc_lottering) Fans took to the comments to celebrate Lottering’s success. Satirist and comedian Coconut Kelz wrote: “So well deserved! Congratulations, you’re amazing and so loved ❤️❤️ And thank you for being one of the greats who is so great to young comics, digital comics… you have always been so kind and so welcoming which is rare in this corner of the industry. “All of this is what truly makes a legend! Lots of love Lesego and Coco Kelz.”

@lislejacobs wrote: “Congratulations 🙌and so true! How can you be doing this for years and years and this be your first award!!” “So deserved Marc. Congratulations. Even though we didn’t need an award to know what we’ve known for a very long time. The impact you’ve had on ‘The Culture’. That you allowed multi-generational families to feel seen for the very first time. “And all while being a decent human being. Your folks would be so proud. You, my friend, are a national treasure. ❤️❤️ ✊🏽,” said @marcellegordon.