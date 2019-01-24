Sport
Sport Highlights
Advertisement
More from Sport
Naomi Osaka working on all the angles
‘If something isn’t working, you need to have a plan B and C’22 January 2019 | Pretoria News
Adam Long got a pretty good read off Phil Mickelson’s putt on the last hole
'It was one of those putts that you just stand over, you just know you’re going to make'22 January 2019 | Pretoria News
Sundowns are going to fight fire with fire
Gone are the days where we are good boys - Pitso Mosimane21 January 2019 | Pretoria News
Desiree Ellis: Banyana need to settle down
SA must make the most of opportunities that come their way21 January 2019 | Pretoria News