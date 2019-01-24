World
Kenyan hotel siege over, militants killed, says Kenyatta
Left at least 14 dead and forced hundreds of others to make terrifying escapes17 January 2019 | Pretoria News
Revenge behind Kenya hotel terror strike
Police chief Joseph Boinnet said a suicide bomber had been involved16 January 2019 | Pretoria News
Former Ivorian leader Laurent Gbagbo acquitted of war crimes
His freedom and possible return home may shake up the 2020 presidential poll in francophone West Africa’s largest economy16 January 2019 | Pretoria News
Donald Trump's threat raisesTurkish ire
Relations between the two Nato allies have been strained over US backing for the Kurdish YPG15 January 2019 | Pretoria News