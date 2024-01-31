War rages amid push for peace

Deadly fighting and bombardment rocked Gaza on Tuesday as international mediators pushed for a new ceasefire and hostage release deal in the Israel-Hamas war. Heavy Israeli strikes and urban combat across the besieged Gaza Strip killed 128 more people overnight, the health ministry in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory said.

The epicentre of fighting has been the southern city of Khan Yunis – the hometown of Hamas’s Gaza leader Yahya Sinwar, the alleged architect of the October 7 attack – where vast areas have been reduced to a muddy wasteland of bombed-out buildings. Troops fighting in city blocks and tunnels have raided several military sites, Sinwar’s office and “a significant rocket manufacturing facility”, the Israeli military said. Army spokesperson Daniel Hagari claimed troops in the city had “eliminated over 2000 terrorists above and below ground”.

Israeli undercover troops in the occupied West Bank meanwhile killed three alleged members of a Hamas “terrorist cell” in a raid on a hospital. The agents – some dressed as medical staff and carrying a wheelchair and baby carrier as props – shot dead three men at Ibn Sina Hospital in the northern city of Jenin, according to officials and hospital CCTV footage released by the ministry. The official Palestinian news agency Wafa named the three men as Muhammad Jalamnah, Muhammad Ayman Ghazawi and Basel Ayman Ghazawi.

The Israeli army charged that Jalamnah, allegedly “inspired” by the October 7 attack, had “planned to carry out a terror attack in the immediate future and used the hospital as a hiding place and therefore was neutralised”. The Palestinian health ministry stressed that hospitals enjoy special protection under international law and urged the UN to help end Israel’s “daily string of crimes ... against our people and health centres”. The Gaza war, now in its fourth month, has left much of besieged Gaza in ruins and sparked a spiralling humanitarian crisis for its 2.4 million people, many of whom face the threats of hunger and disease.

Israel has charged that around a dozen staff of the main UN aid agency for Palestinians took part in the October 7 attack, leading key donor countries including the US and Germany to suspend funding. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who has pleaded for continued support to meet the “dire needs”, was due to meet donors in New York on Tuesday, his office said, as investigations into Israel’s claims continue. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged UN relief agency UNRWA to address the allegations, but also hailed its “absolutely indispensable role in trying to make sure that men, women and children who so desperately need assistance in Gaza actually get it”.

In the latest efforts to broker a new truce, CIA chief William Burns met top Israeli, Egyptian and Qatari officials in Paris on Sunday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office called the talks “constructive” but pointed to “significant gaps which the parties will continue to discuss”. Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, whose government helped broker a previous truce in November and who attended the talks, said “good progress” had been made.

Sheikh Mohammed said the plan included a phased truce that would see women and children hostages released first, with aid also entering Gaza, and that an initial deal might lead to a permanent ceasefire. Hamas confirmed on Tuesday that it had received the proposal, saying on its Telegram account that it was “in the process of examining it and delivering its response”. A senior Hamas official, Taher al-Nunu, said the Islamist group wanted a “complete and comprehensive ceasefire, not a temporary truce”.