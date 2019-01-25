Business Report
Business Report Highlights
Advertisement
More from Business Report
Vodacom shares suffer sharp decline despite rise in revenue
Mobile operator reported a surprise slowdown in its South African service revenue growth due to weak consumer spend.25 January 2019 | Companies
National Treasury invites tips for Tito
Treasury said tips would be appreciated on how South Africans could achieve faster and more equitable growth and measures.24 January 2019 | Economy
#WEF2019: All these permits and visas just don't work for Africa trade
Business leaders bemoan difficulty in obtaining work permits and visas, highlight the need for Africa to focus on reducing non-tariff trade barriers.24 January 2019 | News
#WEF2019: 3 steps to making multistakeholder partnerships a powerful force
OPINION: As the world’s population grows, we see a stark rise in the disparity between the privileged and underprivileged… writes Magesvaran Suranjan.24 January 2019 | Features