adidas launches ‘member early access’ Black Friday sale with discounts of up to 50% on footwear, apparel and more

With Black Friday around the corner, anticipation is building for the most significant adidas sale of the year - with discounts on products across all departments including men's, women's and kids' styles.
This is also the ideal opportunity to jumpstart your holiday shopping or refresh your summer wardrobe. Shop the Black Friday sale featuring the following discounts:
• 17 - 19 November: online exclusive Black Friday early access for members (up to 50% off)
• 20 - 24 November: Black Friday general public (up to 50% off) online and in-store nationwide
• 25 - 27 November: cyber weekend (up to 50% off with an additional 10% – using code CYBERDEALS at checkout)
• 17 November - 3 December: up to 50% sale at adidas value stores
Become an adiClub member to enjoy exclusive perks. Gain early access to the Black Friday sale and snag savings of up to 50% from November 17-19, prior to the official sale period.
From November 20-27, adiClub members can participate in the adiClub Box raffle – a daily raffle offering a chance to win exciting vouchers every day for eight consecutive days.
Simply download the Adidas app and join adiClub to enter. Best of all, with membership being free, you can unlock access to exclusive adidas products, early access to new releases, event invitations and more. Terms and conditions apply.
You can curate your ultimate wish list from a diverse selection of trainers, sneakers, high-performance athletic-wear and sportswear, hoodies, track pants, football team training jackets and fan-wear.
Stay connected and in the loop with the adidas Black Friday 2023 conversation by following @adidasZA on Instagram for more information.