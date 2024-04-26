The correct way to apply foundation as a beginner

There is nothing more daunting than being a novice, especially when it comes to applying make-up. After all, even the professionals were first-timers at one point in time.

Luckily, most self-taught make-up artists like Sophia Olaniyann always share beauty tips because they know what it’s like being a beginner who’s struggling with no one to turn to. When doing make-up, how you apply your foundation and concealer matters because they will determine the overall look. Most people tend to apply foundation straight from the bottle to their face, which is not the correct way. You should rather squeeze it onto the back of your hand first.

"Applying foundation directly onto your face from the bottle is not recommended because it can lead to over-application. It's also harder to control the amount of product you're using and to get even coverage. "So, it's always best to apply the foundation to the back of your hand and then use a brush or sponge to spread it evenly on your face," Olaniyann explains. She also advises against dragging your foundation brush across your skin. Instead, you must tap it.

“Dragging foundation on your skin can create streaks, and it may not give you an even coverage. It can also irritate your skin, especially if the bristles are rough or dirty. “Additionally, it can cause the foundation to ‘sit’ on top of your skin, rather than it blending in and looking natural. Tapping or patting the foundation into your skin allows the product to sink in and set better. “It gives you a more natural finish. Just a few light taps with your foundation brush or a sponge are all you need.”

“And lastly, when applying the concealer under the eyes, it’s not just about finding the correct shade but also using the correct base for that concealer to pop. This base is called a colour corrector. “Applying concealer under the eyes without using a colour corrector for someone with dark under eyes is that the darkness may still be visible through the concealer. “Colour correctors, like peach or orange shades, help to neutralise the dark tones before applying concealer.