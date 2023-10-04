How to achieve a flawless foundation application

A smooth foundation application is the key to any make-up look. Whether you’re going for the barely-there look or a full-face beat, you always have to get the foundation right from the get-go.

Not only does a smooth application provide you with a perfect canvas for the rest of your make-up, but also helps to even out your skin tone and hide imperfections. If you are looking for tips on how to achieve a smooth and flawless make-up foundation then here are some help and techniques on how to do so. Cleanse and moisturise your face

Before applying any make-up, it is important to cleanse your face thoroughly and moisturise it. Cleansing removes any dirt, oil, or sweat from your skin, ensuring a clean canvas for your make-up. Follow up with a lightweight, hydrating moisturiser.

Always start by cleansing your face. Picture: Pexels Ron Lach Use a primer Applying a primer is crucial for creating a smooth foundation base.

A primer not only holds your foundation in place but also fills in fine lines, pores, and uneven texture, giving you a smooth base to work on. Choose the correct shade Choosing the right foundation shade is essential to achieve a natural finish.

When shopping for a new foundation, test the foundation on your jawline or wrist to find a shade that seamlessly blends with your skin tone. Choose the correct shade. Picture: Pexels RDNE Stock Project

Blend blend blend! To create a smooth foundation, proper blending is key. Use a foundation brush, sponge, or even your fingers to apply the foundation.

Start by applying small dots of foundation on your forehead, cheeks, chin, and bridge of your nose. Then, blend the foundation using downward strokes to ensure an even application. Pay attention to areas like the hairline, jawline, and neck to avoid any tell-tale harsh lines. Build the coverage gradually

For a smooth and natural-looking foundation, it is best to build the coverage gradually. Start with a thin layer of foundation and assess if you need more coverage. Apply additional thin layers as needed, focusing on areas that require extra coverage. Layering the foundation in thin coats ensures a more even and seamless finish. Use setting powder