How to find the perfect nude lipstick for your skin tone

Every woman should have nude lipstick in their make-up kit. Nude lipstick pairs perfectly with dramatic smoky eyes and is the ideal tone to finish off that dewy, barely-there make-up look.

Nude lipstick is the best way to finish off a dewy, barely-there make-up look. Picture: Pexels/Gabriella Ally While it’s undoubtedly a must-have, it’s not the easiest lip colour to find. There’s a wide range of shades out there but just because it’s a nude it doesn’t mean it’s the perfect nude for you. Using the wrong shade of nude can make you look pale and washed out or it can look as if you’ve applied your foundation on your lips. Definitely not a look you want to go for. Finding the perfect nude lipstick can be tricky. Picture: Pexels/Polina Tankilevitch Here are some tips on how to choose the perfect shade.

Determine what your skin tone is Your skin tone can be categorised as fair, light, medium, tan or dark. Identifying your skin tone helps you select the correct colour family. Understand undertones

Once you’ve figured out what your skin tone is, it’s important to determine what your skin undertone – cool, warm, or neutral. If your skin has cool undertones, look for lipstick shades with blue or pink undertones. Those with a cool skin undertone can wear shades with pink undertones. Picture: Shiny Diamond If your skin has warm undertones, look for lipstick shades with yellow or orange undertones.

If your skin has a neutral undertone, you can wear any shade. Test the lipstick Always test the lipstick shade on your lips before buying it. There are safe ways to test lipsticks on your lips in stores. Ask a shop assistant to help you if there are no disposable applicators available. Most women test lipstick on the back of their hands but that does not mean it will look as good on your lips.

Find the finish that’s best for you Nude lipsticks come in different finishes such as matte, glossy or satin. Consider your personal preference and skin type when choosing a finish. Consider your personal preference and skin type when choosing a finish. Picture: Pexels/Geezy Photography Don't be afraid to mix it up