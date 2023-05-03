Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLLifestyleLove & SexFamilyHealthFood & RestaurantsStyle & BeautyCompetitions
Independent Online | Lifestyle
Search IOL
IOLLifestyleLove & SexFamilyHealthFood & RestaurantsStyle & BeautyCompetitions
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, May 3, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

How to find the perfect nude lipstick for your skin tone

The perfect nude lip is the best way to finish off a dewy barely-there make-up look. Picture: Pexels/Gabriella Ally

The perfect nude lip is the best way to finish off a dewy barely-there make-up look. Picture: Pexels/Gabriella Ally

Published 43m ago

Share

Every woman should have nude lipstick in their make-up kit.

Nude lipstick pairs perfectly with dramatic smoky eyes and is the ideal tone to finish off that dewy, barely-there make-up look.

Nude lipstick is the best way to finish off a dewy, barely-there make-up look. Picture: Pexels/Gabriella Ally

While it’s undoubtedly a must-have, it’s not the easiest lip colour to find. There’s a wide range of shades out there but just because it’s a nude it doesn’t mean it’s the perfect nude for you.

Using the wrong shade of nude can make you look pale and washed out or it can look as if you’ve applied your foundation on your lips. Definitely not a look you want to go for.

Finding the perfect nude lipstick can be tricky. Picture: Pexels/Polina Tankilevitch

Here are some tips on how to choose the perfect shade.

More on this

Determine what your skin tone is

Your skin tone can be categorised as fair, light, medium, tan or dark. Identifying your skin tone helps you select the correct colour family.

Understand undertones

Once you’ve figured out what your skin tone is, it’s important to determine what your skin undertone – cool, warm, or neutral.

If your skin has cool undertones, look for lipstick shades with blue or pink undertones.

Those with a cool skin undertone can wear shades with pink undertones. Picture: Shiny Diamond

If your skin has warm undertones, look for lipstick shades with yellow or orange undertones.

If your skin has a neutral undertone, you can wear any shade.

Test the lipstick

Always test the lipstick shade on your lips before buying it. There are safe ways to test lipsticks on your lips in stores. Ask a shop assistant to help you if there are no disposable applicators available. Most women test lipstick on the back of their hands but that does not mean it will look as good on your lips.

Find the finish that’s best for you

Nude lipsticks come in different finishes such as matte, glossy or satin. Consider your personal preference and skin type when choosing a finish.

Consider your personal preference and skin type when choosing a finish. Picture: Pexels/Geezy Photography

Don't be afraid to mix it up

If you can't find the perfect nude lipstick shade, try mixing two shades together to create a custom shade.

Read the latest issue of IOL Fashion digital magazine here.

Related Topics:

beauty diyGrooming TipsshoppingAdvice

Share

Recent stories by:

Gerry Cupido
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe