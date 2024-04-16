Five skincare products you can do without

When it comes to skincare, there are countless beauty products on the market that promise to give you youthful glowing skin. Beauty influencers who show off their shopping hauls will make you want to rush out and buy everything you see. Of course not everyone’s budget allows for that.

That’s not a bad thing because one doesn’t need so many products anyway. Not all of these products are necessary and some may even be doing more harm than good. Here are some beauty products you can ditch in your skincare routine. Makeup wipes While makeup wipes may seem convenient for removing makeup at the end of the day, they can be harsh on the skin and strip it of its natural oils.

Instead, opt for a gentle cleanser and water to effectively remove makeup without damaging your skin. Makeup wipes can be harsh on your skin. Picture: Freepik Toner Many toners contain alcohol which can be drying and irritating to the skin. If you have dry or sensitive skin, you may want to skip this step in your skincare routine and instead focus on moisturising and hydrating products.

Expensive serums While serums can be beneficial for targeting specific skincare concerns, you don't need to spend a fortune on them. Look for affordable options that contain effective ingredients like hyaluronic acid or vitamin C to brighten and hydrate the skin. Face masks While face masks can be a relaxing treat for your skin, they are not necessary for maintaining a healthy complexion.

Instead, focus on a consistent skincare routine that includes cleansing, exfoliating, and moisturising to keep your skin looking its best. Face masks can be a relaxing treat for your skin but they are not necessary for maintaining a healthy complexion. Picture: KoolShooters / Pexels Lip scrubs While exfoliating your lips can help remove dead skin cells and improve the texture of your lips, you don't need to invest in a separate lip scrub. You can easily make your own lip scrub at home using sugar and honey for a fraction of the cost.