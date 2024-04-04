Here’s how you have to change your skincare routine in autumn

By now we’ve all felt the change in temperature - chilly mornings and evenings with sunny afternoons. As the weather changes it’s important to adjust your skincare routine to maintain that healthy glow you worked on during the summer.

Autumn can bring a host of skincare challenges, including dryness, sensitivity, and dullness, but with the right products and techniques, you can keep your skin looking its best all season long. Here are some tips for taking care of your skin in autumn. Moisturise regularly The drop in temperature and humidity levels can strip your skin of its natural moisture, leading to dryness and flakiness.

To combat this, make sure to use a rich, hydrating moisturiser, in the morning and at night. Look for products that contain ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and ceramides to help lock in moisture and keep your skin soft and supple. Use a rich, hydrating moisturiser morning and night. Picture: Freepik Opt for a gentler cleanser A gentler cleanser won't strip your skin of its natural oils.

Avoid hot water, as it can also dehydrate your skin, and instead wash your face with lukewarm water to keep it balanced and healthy. Exfoliate regularly As the weather gets cooler, dead skin cells can build up on the surface of your skin, leading to a dull complexion. To keep your skin looking fresh and radiant, incorporate exfoliation into your skincare routine.

Incorporate exfoliation into your skincare routine. Picture: Freepik Choose a gentle exfoliator with ingredients like alpha hydroxy acids or enzymes to help shed dead skin cells and reveal brighter, smoother skin underneath. Protect your skin from the sun Just because summer is over doesn't mean you can skip sunscreen. UV rays can still damage your skin, even on cloudy days, so make sure to apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 every day.

Look for a formula that is lightweight and non-greasy so that it won’t clog your pores or feel heavy on your skin. Stay hydrated Drinking plenty of water is essential for healthy skin. Aim to drink at least eight glasses of water a day to stay hydrated from the inside out and keep your skin looking plump and youthful.