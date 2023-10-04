A list of essential skincare and beauty products if you’re on a tight budget

We’re all looking to save money where we can. Yes, skincare products can be pricey, but it doesn’t mean we should sacrifice our skincare routine.

Maintaining a good skincare routine is important but it doesn’t mean you need to have all the fancy products you see on the shelves or the beauty gurus use on TikTok. There are ways to maintain healthy and glowing skin without overspending. Here’s a list of the most essential skincare and beauty products for those on a tight budget.

Cleanser A good cleanser is the foundation of any skincare routine. Look for affordable options that suit your skin type and effectively remove dirt and impurities without stripping away natural oils. Consider gentle cleansers with ingredients like salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide for acne-prone skin, or hydrating cleansers enriched with ingredients like glycerine for dry skin.

Moisturiser Even if you're on a tight budget, investing in a quality moisturiser is crucial. Look for lightweight formulas that provide adequate hydration and nourishment for your skin type.

Ingredients like hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and niacinamide are great choices for maintaining skin health without breaking the bank. Moisturiser is essential. Picture: Freepik

Sunscreen This is by far one of the most important products everyone must have, regardless of their budget. Protecting your skin from harmful UV rays is essential for preventing premature ageing, sunspots, and skin cancer.

Choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30. Affordable options are readily available. For a truly cost-effective investment, opt for a moisturiser that comes with a built-in SPF. Multi-purpose products

Opt for multi-purpose products that offer multiple benefits in one. For example, a tinted moisturiser with SPF can serve as a moisturiser, sunscreen, and light foundation. Similarly, a lip balm with a hint of colour can double as a blush. There’s no need to buy the most expensive mascara and there certainly is no need to have more than one.