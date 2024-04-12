Here’s why it’s important to add a serum to your skincare routine

Adding a serum to your skincare routine is an essential step many people overlook. Serums are fast-absorbing liquids that are packed with powerful ingredients designed to target specific skin concerns.

They can provide a wide range of benefits, from hydrating and brightening the skin to reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Serums can help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Picture: Freepik One of the main reasons why it's important to add a serum to your skincare routine is because serums contain high concentrations of active ingredients that are able to penetrate deep into the skin. This means they can deliver results more effectively than other skincare products like moisturisers or cleansers.

Serums are also formulated to be highly potent and usually contain antioxidants, vitamins, and other beneficial ingredients that can help improve the overall health and appearance of your skin. Furthermore, serums are versatile products that can be customised to target specific skin concerns. Whether you have dry skin, acne-prone skin, or signs of ageing, there is likely a serum out there that can help address your specific needs.

If you have acne-prone skin there is likely a serum out there that can help address your needs. Picture: Anna Nekrashevich / Pexels By incorporating a serum into your skincare routine, you can tailor your regimen to effectively treat your unique skin concerns. Another reason why adding a serum to your skincare routine is important is because it can help enhance the effectiveness of your other skincare products. Serums are typically applied after cleansing and before moisturising, which allows them to create a smooth and hydrated base for your moisturiser to lock in.