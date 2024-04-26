IF YOU don’t exercise, mounting evidence shows that sitting too much is one of the biggest health hazards. Statistics show that a significant number of adults spend more than 9.5 hours a day sitting – including more than 80% of their leisure time – in a car, at a desk or in front of a screen.

In South Africa, the average office worker spends about 17 hours (or over 70%) of each day sitting down and lying on their backs. This sedentary lifestyle, combined with spending a large portion of the day sitting on furniture that doesn’t allow proper alignment of the shoulders, hips, and spine, can negatively affect your health and back posture. The shift to remote work has brought its own set of challenges. A recent survey titled “The Health Dilemma of the Work from Home Era”, which included 2 000 remote and hybrid workers, revealed some startling statistics.

In South Africa, the average office worker spends about 17 hours of each day sitting down and lying on their backs. Picture: RF._.studio /Unsplash About 60% of employees admitted to slashing their physical activity by half since ditching the daily commute. The average journey from bed to “office” is now a mere 16 steps, and that’s not even half of it. One in three workers are glued to their chairs all day, and 63% only get up for trips to the bathroom or kitchen. And 24% don’t even step outside their home during the workday. Nearly half of the remote workforce is clocking in less than 1 000 steps during work hours, falling far short of the 8 000 steps recommended by health experts.

And the repercussions? They’re feeling it in their bones – literally. Half of the respondents reported an uptick in lower back pain, while shoulder pain and eye strain were also on the rise. It turns out that our bodies weren’t designed for a sedentary lifestyle. Extended periods of sitting can lead to a host of health issues, including weight gain, heart disease, and Type 2 diabetes. Prolonged sitting is as bad for us as smoking, according to some studies. In fact, being a “desk potato” could see you facing an 80% higher risk of cardiovascular disease and cut your life expectancy.

And for those over 60, the news isn’t any brighter. A study published in Jama journals suggests that being sedentary for more than 10 hours a day could pave the way to dementia. According to an American Cancer Society study, women who sat more than six hours per day were 34% more likely to die than those who were more active. The same figure for men was 18%. According to the American College of Sports Medicine, workers who squeeze in at least 45 minutes of exercise each week are calling in sick up to 50% less. That’s right, just a small dose of activity is the equivalent of an immunity booster shot.

And it’s not just about dodging the common cold. British researchers have found that people in their middle years who get moving at least twice a week can reduce their risk of Alzheimer’s disease by 60% compared to those who prefer a more sedentary lifestyle. The World Health Organization isn’t beating around the bush either. They’re all for mixing work with a bit of play – or at least some physical activity – to keep the doctor away. It’s not just about building muscles; it’s about finding balance for your mental health too. Regular exercise can cut your chances of anxiety by almost 60%. And if the gym isn’t your scene, don’t sweat it. There are simpler ways to get your heart rate up without leaving your desk.

Here are some hot tips to sneak in some stealthy exercise during your 9-to-5 grind: Deskercise! A little wiggle and jiggle at your desk can dramatically reduce your risk of sudden cardiac arrest by 92%. Perform simple exercises at your desk, such as seated leg lifts, desk push-ups, or chair squats. These can be done in short bursts throughout the day.

Take the stairs Skip the elevator and take the stairs for a quick cardio boost. Even a few flights can make a difference. Walk and talk

If you have a call that doesn’t require being in front of a computer, take it on the go. Walk around your office or outside while you talk. Fidget Believe it or not, fidgeting (like tapping your feet) can also increase your energy expenditure compared to sitting still.