South African artist partners with global audio brand

Seeing South African artists win by collaborating with international brands will always be fulfilling because it means the world is watching, and they are catching up with what Africa has to offer. South African multidisciplinary artist Manthe Ribane fuses audio with design in a partnership with Australian brand, Pantheone Audio.

Drapped in a black satin oversized gown and huge dramatic flipped straw hat, Ribane presents a high-end speaker called Obsidian-Black, which is said to deliver impressive sound. “Stepping into the world of artistic synergy with the breathtaking collaboration between @manthe.ribane and Pantheone Audio. “Crafted as a celebration of design and creativity, this collaboration intertwines sound and art through the mesmerising language of movement.

“It’s more than just a partnership; it’s a testament to the enduring bond between brand and artist, spotlighting the essence of movement, artistry, and narrative,” reads a media statement. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pantheone Audio (@pantheoneaudio) “Through our captivating photography series, immerse yourself in a visual journey that not only showcases the exquisite beauty of Pantheone speakers, but also weaves a compelling tale of art, technology, and human expression.” Media personality Bonang Matheba and fellow artist Jonathan P Freemantle couldn’t help but cheer on Ribane for her incredible work.

“She’s my best,” commented Matheba. And those who follow her work know that she doesn’t just make art, she is art. “I like the fact that I’m not sure what the focal point is (the vase or the model), but I’m intrigued either way by both,” commented @Phumii_Mak.