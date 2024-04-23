5 reasons why this year’s SA Fashion Week was one for the books

African fashion lovers are still gushing about another successful season of South African Fashion Week. Between April 18 to 20, fashionistas, fashion buyers, critics, the media and lovers of fine things experienced the SA Fashion Week SS24 collections, where over 30 designers took to the runway to showcase their creations.

This season was different. Besides Oddity winning the Mr Price New Talent Search, these are some of the unforgettable moments that shouldn’t go unnoticed. The set-up This season, SA Fashion Week organisers decided on, “the bigger the better”. The runway was big and had a white carpet rolled-out for the models because the ramp can be a bit slippery, especially with the high heels they wear.

Also, there was a media lounge. In the years I have attended SA Fashion Week, there has never been a media lounge. We would all stand outside the auditorium during breaks and it would sometimes be boring, especially if you wanted to do interviews. However, this season, the media had a designated area with a separate bar, snacks, an interview corner as well as a sitting area for emergency filing.

The bigger runway. Picture: Henry March. Success stories The point of showcasing at SA Fashion Week as an emerging designer is to grow, and that’s exactly what Munkus did. Two years after winning the New Talent Search competition, Munkus, owned by Thando Ntuli, went from showcasing under emerging designers to being one of the big shots. This season, Munkus showcased alongside Franc Elis and Black Coffee under the Isuzu Luxury Collections, which speaks volumes about the growth of the brand.

Munkus. Picture: Henry Marsh. Paying tribute to fashion icon After the Mr Price New Talent Search finalists took to the runway, the clothing retailer showcased its Dollhouse Collection, a tribute to the late fashion icon Iris Apfel. That was a heart warming moment, especially because they had a model that resembled the late fashion legend.

The Mr Price Dollhouse Collection was a tribute to Iris Apfel. Celebrity models We have not seen models on the runway in a long time. Thanks to L’Oréal Paris, who brought out several celebrities for its “Walk Your Worth” fashion shows, with Biji Gibbs as the creative director. Iconic stars like Yvonne Chaka Chaka and Bonang Matheba were the muses for the show. What a way to close day two of the fashion week.

Yvonne Chaka Chaka for Biji. Sustainability SA Fashion Week has become very strict about sustainability, which is good because every designer needs to be conscious of the clothes they put out there. It was refreshing to see the designers using sustainable materials and upcycling their cut-off fabrics to make accessories like earrings.