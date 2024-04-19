Oddity wins the 2024 Mr Price New Talent Search at SA Fashion Week

The fashion season has been unlocked, and emerging designers have proved, once again, that our fashion industry is in capable hands. As per the spring/summer season tradition, South African Fashion Week kicked off day one by introducing new designers who showcased under the Mr Price New Talent Search.

Before taking to the runway, Amber Jones, the head of buying at Mr Price, thanked all the finalists for their hard work because despite only having one winner, showcasing at SA Fashion Week was a win on its own. “I know I can speak on behalf of all the judges when I say we have loved being part of this journey with the founders, and we want to thank you for sharing your talent, love, commitment and passion with us. “We know this has been a massive part of your lives over the past few weeks, and tonight is the night you’ve been waiting for. We stand with your family and your friends.”

The previous winner of the competition, Cyla Gonsolves, broke the ice for the finalists and showcased an enchanting collection paired with massive colourful knitted bags. Cyla Gonsolves. Finalists Belhauzen, Heru Shezi, James Presents, Mother of Gao, Ngingu, Oddity and Reina Majoko followed with their ranges. Belhauzen. While all the designers showcased impressive collections with bold hand-painted prints, sustainable fabrics and trendy designs, there could be only one winner and it was Oddity.

Heru Shezi. Jessica-Ann Sheperd, the brand founder, said she hadn’t wanted to do anything serious for her collection, hence it was playful and quirky. “The name of my collection is Oddity, I based it on my brand’s aesthetic as well as trend. I played around with the knitwear because that’s how we do it at the moment – just play and have some fun. Quirky prints and silhouettes, everything is just a fun range,” she said. James Presents. On how she felt about being named the Mr Price New Talent Search winner 2024, Sheperd said: “I’m so excited and shocked at the same time. I’m hoping to grow my brand from now. I want Oddity to have a full range I can sell at stores and show again.”

Maother of Gao. The Mr Price New Talent Search is not just about finding emerging designers who make stunning garments, sustainability is a must if you want to impress the judges, and that’s one thing the Oddity brand doesn’t compromise on. Ngingu. “Sustainability is important. We’ve done it with our knitwear, and our lift-over jerseys; nothing ever goes to waste. We try to keep all the offcuts and use them anywhere else possible,” Sheperd said. Ever since Mr Price partnered with SA Fashion Week, there has been a shift for both brands in terms of the finalists they pick and how they continue to raise the bar each season.

Reina Majoko. “Partnership is a cool value for Mr Price, and the opportunity to work with the South African Fashion Week team nurturing South African talent has been an incredible privilege. “This season, the designers have worked on their unique perspective, a strong focus on print and the sustainable ethos together to create something that we think is quite remarkable,” said Jones. Oddity. As the winner of this season, Oddity walked away with R50 000 cash.

In addition, the brand gets to will design and produce a limited-edition range with Mr Price, which will be sold online and in selected stores; participate in the New Talent Search show one year later, valued at R12 500; and receive a free stand at the SAFW Designer Pop-Up, valued at R6 000. The finalists did not go home empty-handed. They received a free stand at the SS24 Trade Show, where they can do market research and sell to boutiques and departmental and online stores. Oddity. SA Fashion Week SS24 is currently on at the Mall of Africa from April 18-20.