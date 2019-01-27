International
International Highlights
Marnus Labuschagne misses out on ton as Australia take charge against Sri Lanka
“I treasure the Australian five because I always had a dream of achieving a five-wicket haul in Australia, and it’s a dream come true,” said Suranga Lakmal.25 January 2019 | Test Matches
Head, Labuschagne bat Australia into strong position against Sri Lanka
SA-born Marnus Labuschagne was out shortly before dinner with a maiden Test century beckoning on 8125 January 2019 | International
England's lowest Test innings totals against the West Indies
Thursday's effort was England's fourth-lowest completed innings total in a Test against the West Indies... here are some stats25 January 2019 | International
Kemar Roach takes five as West Indies rout England for 77
Kemar Roach’s haul of 5/17 from 11 overs recaptured his best form of earlier years, before his career was threatened by a serious shoulder injury.24 January 2019 | Test Matches