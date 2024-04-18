We got absolutely pumped tonight - David Miller after huge Gujarat Titans loss

While a number of matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) have set new record high batting totals, the Gujarat Titans (GT) could not muster a three figure score on Wednesday and Proteas batsman David Miller was left a deflated figure as his team fell to a crushing defeat. GT were bowled out for 89 against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Ahmedabad, as Miller, with just two runs, was one of eight batsmen who were dismissed before reaching double figures.

In fact, Rashid Khan top-scored with 31 coming in at number eight, with the next best score being the 12 runs made by Sai Sudharsan. It was GT’s lowest-ever total in the IPL. In response, DC knocked off the runs in 8.5 overs for a six wicket victory.

No excuses Miller made no excuses for his side’s poor performance with the willow. “We got absolutely pumped tonight. We were definitely below par tonight. You can make all the excuses in the world, but at the end of the day, we didn't play good enough cricket,” said Miller after the match. "There was a couple of wickets that were really unlucky, just strange dismissals. He [Shubman Gill] played a bit early and got caught at cover. Another day he is hitting that for four. So the wicket was a bit sticky but certainly not a 90-all-out.