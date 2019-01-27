Proteas
Proteas Highlights
But playing in pink at Bullring today could hasten 'growth'
27 January 2019 | ODI
Advertisement
More from Proteas
Faf, Ottis want tense Proteas to play with more freedom
It’s normal to have nerves, says SA captain Faf du Plessis, especially in a World Cup year25 January 2019 | Proteas
SA still searching for the perfect ODI team
With the World Cup on the horizon, the Proteas XI isn't set in stone and the next few matches will help Gibson in his selection25 January 2019 | Proteas
Proteas did forgive Sarfraz Ahmed because he said sorry, says Faf
“We are a very gracious team, we forgive easily – maybe not so much when it’s Australia,” Du Plessis quipped.24 January 2019 | ODI
Pakistan Cricket Board expresses regret over Sarfraz Ahmed ‘black guy’ remark
The PCB have since released a statement on the matter, saying that they intend to “improve their education programmes” to avoid such incidents in future.24 January 2019 | ODI