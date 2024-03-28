Dale Steyn doesn’t hold back after Kwena Maphaka’s IPL ‘baptism of fire’

Dale Steyn gave teenaged South African quick bowler Kwena Maphaka a harsh welcome to the ‘big leagues’ in a post on social media on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday. The 17-year-old Maphaka made his Indian Premier League debut for the Mumbai Indians (MI) against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday.

Though the Under-19 Proteas star made a solid start by conceding just seven runs with the first over the match, SRH batsman Travis Head got stuck into the young lad with two sixes and two fours in Maphaka’s second over. From there, it was all downhill for Maphaka as he ended with figures of 0/66 in his four overs, meaning he went for 16.5 runs per over.

Baptism of fire. — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) March 27, 2024 ‘Baptism of fire’ Proteas legend Steyn suggested Maphaka would learn from this experience. Steyn said: “Maphaka realizing the difference between U19 and PRO league.

Baptism of fire.” Maphaka who turns 18 on April, however, was just one of six MI bowlers that were smashed around the park. Rising Proteas star Gerald Coetzee was not far behind Maphaka in the runs conceded column with figures of 1/57 in his four overs. Piyush Chawla actually conceded more runs per over than Maphaka, with his figures of 1/34 in two overs (17 per over).