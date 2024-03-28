Dale Steyn doesn’t hold back after Kwena Maphaka’s IPL ‘baptism of fire’

Dale Steyn gave teenaged South African quick bowler Kwena Maphaka a harsh welcome to the ‘big leagues’ in a post on social media on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday.
The 17-year-old Maphaka made his Indian Premier League debut for the Mumbai Indians (MI) against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday.
Though the Under-19 Proteas star made a solid start by conceding just seven runs with the first over the match, SRH batsman Travis Head got stuck into the young lad with two sixes and two fours in Maphaka’s second over.
From there, it was all downhill for Maphaka as he ended with figures of 0/66 in his four overs, meaning he went for 16.5 runs per over.
Maphaka realizing the difference between U19 and the PRO league.— Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) March 27, 2024
Proteas legend Steyn suggested Maphaka would learn from this experience.
Steyn said: “Maphaka realizing the difference between U19 and PRO league.
Baptism of fire.”
Maphaka who turns 18 on April, however, was just one of six MI bowlers that were smashed around the park.
Rising Proteas star Gerald Coetzee was not far behind Maphaka in the runs conceded column with figures of 1/57 in his four overs. Piyush Chawla actually conceded more runs per over than Maphaka, with his figures of 1/34 in two overs (17 per over).
The Sunrisers went on to post the highest total in IPL history with a staggering 277/3 as the bowlers clearly never stood a chance on the Hyderabad pitch. Head ended with 62 from 24 balls, Abishek Sharma top-scored with 63 from 23 and the SA pair of Aiden Markram (42 from 28) and Heinrich Klaasen (80 from 34) both ended unbeaten.
Mumbai Indians made an incredible 246/5 in their 20 overs, to lose by 31 runs as the batsmen clearly had everything in their favour with the conditions on the day.