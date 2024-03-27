Independent Online
Wednesday, March 27, 2024

English cricket club Beckanham sign South African quick bowler Malusi Siboto

Malusi Siboto in action for the Lions during a CSA 4 Day Series game

FILE - Malusi Siboto in action for the Lions during a CSA 4 Day Series game. Photo: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 2h ago

Mthobisi Nozulela

Veteran bowler Malusi Siboto has penned down a deal with Beckenham Cricket Club in England.

He will be their first 11 overseas pro for its upcoming season.

The Kent Cricket League side confirmed the news in a statement that was released via Instagram on Tuesday.

"We're delighted to announce Malusi Siboto as our 1XI overseas pro for the upcoming season, Malusi is an exceptional figure in South African cricket known for his outstanding bowling skills and dedication to the sport," the club statement read.

The club further revealed that Siboto was excited and eager to contribute to the team.

“He is keen to become a big part of this great club as a playing member of our 1XI and contributing to flourishing coaching set-up ”

The right arm medium fast was an integral part of the DP Lions World side that claimed the CSA 4 Day series and will be looking to replicate his rich vein of form for the UK based side.

The 36 year old had previously stated he still hopes to represent the Proteas and this move may help him achieve that feat.

