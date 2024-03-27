English cricket club Beckanham sign South African quick bowler Malusi Siboto

Veteran bowler Malusi Siboto has penned down a deal with Beckenham Cricket Club in England.

He will be their first 11 overseas pro for its upcoming season.

The Kent Cricket League side confirmed the news in a statement that was released via Instagram on Tuesday.

"We're delighted to announce Malusi Siboto as our 1XI overseas pro for the upcoming season, Malusi is an exceptional figure in South African cricket known for his outstanding bowling skills and dedication to the sport," the club statement read.