While much of the Indian Premier League has been reduced to a batting exhibition this season, South Africa’s Gerald Coetzee has been one of the standout bowlers in the competition. Though the five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) have struggled, the Proteas quick Coetzee has shone in his debut season.

Coetzee has taken 12 wickets in eight games, for an average of 24 and a strike-rate of 14.25. The 23-year-old has also returned best figures of 4/34. With his haul of a dozen sticks so far, Coetzee is fourth on the list for most wickets. Three bowlers, including MI teammate Jasprit Bumrah are tied on 13 wickets for the competition.

Impressive performances Though Coetzee went wicketless (0/25) in his side’s defeat to Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Tuesday, it was just the second time he was unable to make a breakthrough in a game so far this season.

His figures from his previous matches make for impressive reading with returns of 3/32, 1/35, 1/42, 4/34, 0/36, 1/57 and 2/27. It’s also the debut season for Coetzee in the IPL, after he was one of the big-money buys in the competition. MI paid R11.56 million for his services, as he was earmarked to partner Indian bowling sensation Bumrah. Coetzee has also regularly clocked speeds in the upper 140s (km/h) and often breaching the 150 barrier.