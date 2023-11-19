Despite their loss in the Cricket World Cup (CWC) semi-final to Australia, the future of South African cricket is bright according to former Proteas player Paul Adams. Adams, now involved with the SA Under-19 squad in a coaching capacity, believes that what he saw from Gerald Coetzee and Marco Jansen was enough to feel confident the Proteas will continue to grow on the world stage.

Perhaps grow is not the right word at the moment, since the Temba Bavuma-led Proteas lost in yet another semi-final - their fifth in the 50-over CWC - but there were indeed some harsh lessons for the younger players in the squad. Two of those young players are Coetzee and Jansen who are both aged 23. “It was superb seeing Gerald Coetzee come into the white ball format. He came with a gameplan of being aggressive in those middle overs and he showed that you can be successful. He’s and out-and-out strike bowler for South Africa,” Adams told IOL Sport at Sun City on Friday, ahead of the Gary & Vivienne Player Invitational at the Lost City Golf Course starting on Saturday.

Impressive debut Cricket World Cup The tearaway quick Coetzee claimed 20 wickets at the tournament at an average of 19.8, in what was an impressive debut at the World Cup.

“I think it’s the first time a South African took more than 20 wickets at a World Cup. That’s a special thing for him.” Jansen, meanwhile, was not far behind with 17 wickets and he also scored 157 runs coming in at number seven for an average of 31. He also boasted a best score of 75 not out against England in the group phase. After South Africa were blessed for a number of years with top all-rounders like Jacques Kallis and Lance Klusener, the Proteas once more seem to possess a quality ‘jack of all trades’ explained Adams.