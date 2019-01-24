Domestic
Keegan Petersen again amongst the runs for Knights against Lions
The Knights had won the toss and elected to bat first at the start, with Grant Mokoena giving them an excellent platform alongside Raynard van Tonder.21 January 2019 | Domestic
Hundreds for Vallie, Moore put Warriors in command against Dolphins
The pair shared in a fixture record 216-run second-wicket partnership as the hosts reached stumps at Buffalo Park on 325/5.21 January 2019 | Domestic
Du Plooy rescues Titans after Piedt grabs fifer in marathon spell for Cape Cobras
There was also a haul of 3/87 from George Linde in his 36-over contribution as the title-chasing Cape Cobras sent down 103 overs on day one.21 January 2019 | Domestic
Cobras confirm signing of rookie bowler Mnyaka
We are very happy with this signing and welcome Akhona Mnyaka to the Cobras setup, said Western Cape CEO Nabeal Dien21 January 2019 | Domestic