Western Province, Warriors remain unbeaten in CSA T20 competition

Siya Simetu’s outstanding figures in the at a crucial juncture of the contest helped the Warriors stun the Titans by two runs to go top of the CSA T20 Challenge table with a nail-biting two-run win at SuperSport Park on Wednesday. Coming in to bowl with the Titans running away in a big 186-run chase, the 32-year-old spinner claimed 3/20 runs to ensure the locals ended on 183/7.

This despite Dewald Brevis striking an attacking 50 (29 balls, 5 fours, 3 sixes) and Rivaldo Moonsamy hitting 34 to put the Titans on course victory. At one stage they were seemingly coasting at 121/3 after 13 overs, needing just over 50 in 7 overs when Heinrich Klaasen was cleaned up by fellow Protea Marco Jansen (1/49) to begin the slide. Dayyaan Galiem (32) and South Africa T20 captain Aiden Markram (25) were removed by Simetu to jolt the chase further, and Corbin Bosch (7) was cleaned up by the seasoned spinner to leave the home side limping at the end as they ended just short.

Patrick Kruger also picked up two important wickets in the end, finishing with 2/22. With the bat for the Warriors, Jansen (56* off 34 balls, 4 fours, 4 sixes) and Jiveshan Pillay (50 off 37 balls, 5 fours, 2 sixes) had earlier top-scored with half centuries to ensure they had set a competitive 185/5. The result, against a Titans side who were also previously unbeaten, ensured the visitors maintained their 100 percent start to the competition as they stayed top with three wins from three.

Western Province hold off Dragons Alongside them in pole position is Western Province after they narrowly overcame North West Dragons by four runs in Cape Town.

Jonathan Bird and Kyle Verreynne both hit 42s to propel the home side to an impressive 188/7 after they were put in to bat first at World Sports Betting Newlands Cricket Ground. Recently-capped Proteas Test all-rounder Ruan De Swardt was the pick of the bowlers with 3/23. Rubin Hermann’s express 90 off 54 balls (9 fours, 4 sixes) had then set the Dragons on the victory part. Supported by Raynard Van Tonder (34) and Wihan Lubbe (20), the away side were cruising on 167 for three needing 21 from the last two overs, before Beuran Hendricks (2/28) struck a double blow that saw them finish short on 184/6.

Finally, at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium in Durban, the Hollywoodbets Dolphins ended their winless start to the season and inflicted a first loss on the previously unbeaten DP World Lions thanks to 4-wicket a final-over win. Batting first after losing the toss, South Africa’s Test captain, Temba Bavuma, hit a breezy unbeaten 53 (40 balls, 3 fours, 2 sixes) to lift his side to 155/5 - Okuhle Cele (2/21) and Ottniel Baartman (4/25) taking two wickets each. The home side lost wickets throughout the chase but opener Bryce Parsons (62* off 49 balls, 4 fours, 3 sixes) proved to be the glue, and with help mainly from Jason Smith (32), ensured they got over the line with five balls to spare.