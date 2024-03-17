Rain spoils Dolphins T20 Challenge clash with Dragons

Persistent rain thirteen overs into the first innings of the Dolphins versus North West Dragons CSA T20 Challenge match at Kingsmead Stadium meant the two sides had to settle for a share of the points on Sunday. The Dolphins Ladies side had lost a final over thriller against the Garden Route Badgers earlier in the day at Kingsmead which set things up for an exciting afternoon of cricket, but unfortunately the weather had the final say.

The visiting Dragons won the toss and chose to bat first. The Dolphins bowlers put the North West batters under pressure from the beginning with disciplined bowling in the early stages of the innings. Prenelan Subrayen, playing his 100th T20 match, bagged the first wicket in the first over when he bowled Meeka-eel Prince for a single.

It was a patient second wicket partnership for the Dragons with Ruben Hermann and Raynard van Tonder regrouping for the visitors. They ended the powerplay with the total on 39 but five balls after the conclusion of the first six overs the Dolphins picked up their second wicket. Hermann was caught in the deep by Marques Ackerman off the bowling of Jon-Jon Smuts, who was playing in his 200th T20 match.

Eight runs later, with the score on 49, the Dolphins had their third wicket, Van Tonder was stumped by Grant Roelofsen off the bowling of Subrayen for 21. The Dolphins continued to apply the pressure and were rewarded in the eleventh over when Smuts picked up his second. He bowled Wihan Lubbe for seven as the Dragons fell to 62 for four.

At 79 for four in the fourteenth over the players came off the field for a rain delay. Unfortunately for the teams, the rain persisted throughout the afternoon and the umpires were forced to cancel the match leading to the teams sharing the points. The Dolphins are back in action on Wednesday when they travel to Pretoria to play the Momentum Multiply Titans.