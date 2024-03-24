Rocks hold nerve to down Dolphins in CSA T20 Challenge

The Dolphins suffered their third defeat of the CSA T20 Challenge when the Rocks won by four wickets in Gqeberha on Sunday. The match went down to the final over in their search of 159 to win, as the Rocks managed to sneak over the line in an enthralling T20 clash.

Batting first, conditions didn’t allow for free-flowing batting, however the Dolphins were under pressure early when they lost Grant Roelofsen for a single. The Bryce Parsons and Jon-Jon Smuts partnership then rescued the Dolphins slightly. They put together 30 for the second wicket.

Slow start Smuts fell for 21, caught off the bowling of Shaun Von Berg. The Dolphins were 43/2 after the powerplay. The Dolphins then lost the in-form Parsons for 31 off 25 balls.

A 56-run partnership ensued between Marques Ackerman and Khaya Zondo. Zondo made a crucial 36 in his return to the side. He was run out in the 16th over with the score on 119. Ackerman scored 50 not out off 32 balls which included three fours and two sixes while Jason Smith made a run-a-ball 14 to help the Dolphins to 158/4.

The Dolphins got off to the perfect start with the ball as Daryn Dupavillon bowled Keegan Petersen in the first over for a duck. The Rocks then fell to 2/2 as Dupavillon picked up the wicket of Clyde Fortuin off the final ball of the first over for two. Andre du Toit and Aviwe Mgijima put together 40 for the third wicket before the latter fell to Ottniel Baartman for 26.

Circling the drain In the eighth over the Dolphins had their fourth when Du Toit was adjudged LBW off the bowling of captain Andile Phehlukwayo for 20.

At 87/5, the Rocks needed 72 to win off 53 balls. Ferisco Adams made 33 off 23 balls before he fell to Andile Simelane, caught by Parson. The Rocks were 99/6 with 35 balls to make 60 runs. A match-winning 64-run partnership between Christiaan Jonker and Von Berg saw the Rocks to a four wicket win.

Jonker ended 40 not out off 26 balls and Von Berg made 26 off 16 to guide their side to victory with three balls to spare. The Dolphins have a break now in the competition before they play again on April 1 against the AET Tuskers. Brief scores:

Dolphins 158/4 (M Ackerman 50* K Zondo 35 B Parsons 31) Rocks 163/6 (C Jonker 40* F Adams 33 D Dupavillon 2/33) Result: Rocks won by four wickets