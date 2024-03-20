Wayne Parnell backs Western Province to slay Warriors

Experienced Western Province left-arm fast bowler Wayne Parnell believes the team hasn't lost focus despite last weekend's CSA T20 Challenge loss to the Lions. Province suffered a one-run defeat in a Super Over at the Wanderers on Sunday.

However, the focus has shifted as the team is set to travel to Gqeberha on Thursday to face the log-leading Warriors. Parnell is confident the team will improve as they seek to remain focused.

Everyone is in a good space "I think it's just about resetting, I think we know where it went wrong against the Lions. But having said that, I think we know after four games and three wins, we still have to look at it from a positive point of view," said Parnell. "I think everyone is in a good space, there's always going to be room for improvement even if we were four from four or even if we were no wins from four games.

"So, for us, it's about trying to take positive things out of every single game, whether we play well or don't play well, and then obviously taking that into the next game and then just trying to rectify certain mistakes that we've made.” Playing at St Georges Park will sound and look familiar for Parnell who is Gqeberha-born. He knows a different mind and skill set is needed to achieve their goal.

"I think obviously different skill sets are required, a lot of us have played at St George's Park, so we almost know what to expect," he said. "So, it's just about getting there, assessing and obviously adapting to conditions. "Backing everyone, I think that's been the strength of the side in white ball cricket. Going out there, backing every single player and just expressing ourselves.”