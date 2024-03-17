Warriors beat Rocks to stay top, Kwena Maphaka the super over hero for the Lions against WP

Beyers Swanepoel and Patrick Kruger shared seven wickets between them as the Warriors maintained their dazzling start to the Cricket South Africa (CSA) T20 Challenge season with a fourth win out of four, this time against the Rocks in Gqeberha on Sunday. The hosts won by 32 runs on the DLS Method with seamer Swanepoel claiming 4/16 and compatriot Kruger bagging 3/20 at St George’s Park.

There was also a thrilling Super Over win for the Lions with South Africa Under-19 star, Kwena Maphaka, again the hero after he defended 10 to help his side edge out previously unbeaten Western Province in another rain-hit clash in Johannesburg. Sunday’s third game between the Dolphins and North West Dragons ended in a no result in Durban. The most entertaining finish of the season, though, came at the Bullring where Maphaka’s heroics came after rain had left the two teams tied after the allotted overs were bowled.

Batting first after winning the toss, Province ended on 127/9 with Lutho Sipamla (2/20) and Codi Yusuf (2/28) claiming two wickets apiece. David Bedingham (37) top-scored for the Cape side, who were seeking a fourth win in four at the DP World Wanderers Stadium. Chasing a revised 52 in seven overs, the Lions could only get to 51/3, forcing the match into a one-over shoot-out. Wayne Parnell took the ball for the visitors and managed to restrict Ryan Rickelton (1*) and Evan Jones (8*) to just 10 – one run was a bye. Maphaka proved to be slightly better and ensured Kyle Verreynne (5*) and George Linde (4*) could only get nine for their side, sealing a famous win for the home side.

In the Eastern Cape, meanwhile, the Warriors batted first and posted 165/6 after winning the toss against the Rocks. Jiveshan Pillay was the top-scorer with 45*, while Kruger again proved key with an unbeaten 29. Then chasing a revised target in 17 overs, the visitors struggled most of the way through and eventually were bowled out for 117 in 16.4 overs. Clyde Fortuin and Christiaan Jonker both scored 33s.