CSA takes KZN Inland’s home games away after player hurt by pins on the field

The KwaZulu-Natal Inland Tuskers have had their home games taken away by Cricket South Africa following complaints over the condition of the Pietermaritzburg City Oval. According to reports last week, a Free State B player was injured by pins in the outfield while playing against the KZN Inland B side. The KZN Inland senior team were recently promoted to play in Division 1 of South African cricket.

Last month, the iconic ground was used to host the KZN State of the Province address by premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube. After the player was injured, Free State Cricket Union CEO Johan van Heerden said they would launch a complain with Cricket South Africa. On Tuesday, the game’s governing body made their decision to stripe the Tuskers of their home games.

“The well-being of our players and the integrity of the game are paramount, and we take such issues seriously,” Cricket South Africa said in a statement on Tuesday. “In response to these concerns, CSA has decided to move KZN Inland's upcoming home fixtures to alternative venues.