CSA takes KZN Inland’s home games away after player hurt by pins on the field

The KwaZulu-Natal Inland Tuskers have had their home games taken away by Cricket South Africa following complaints over the condition of the Pietermaritzburg City Oval.
According to reports last week, a Free State B player was injured by pins in the outfield while playing against the KZN Inland B side. The KZN Inland senior team were recently promoted to play in Division 1 of South African cricket.
Last month, the iconic ground was used to host the KZN State of the Province address by premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube.
After the player was injured, Free State Cricket Union CEO Johan van Heerden said they would launch a complain with Cricket South Africa.
On Tuesday, the game’s governing body made their decision to stripe the Tuskers of their home games.
“The well-being of our players and the integrity of the game are paramount, and we take such issues seriously,” Cricket South Africa said in a statement on Tuesday.
“In response to these concerns, CSA has decided to move KZN Inland's upcoming home fixtures to alternative venues.
“This decision was made to ensure that matches continue to be played under the best possible conditions for both players and fans. We are committed to working closely with KZN Inland and relevant stakeholders to address and rectify the issues at the oval,” they said.
