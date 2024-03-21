Warriors beat Western Province to make it five wins from five in CSA T20 Challenge

Matthew Breetzke’s half century coupled with another sensational bowling display by Siya Simetu helped the Warriors make it five wins from five in the CSA T20 Challenge with a clinical 8-wicket win over Western Province in Gqeberha on Thursday. The Eastern Cape side have been setting the pace in incredible fashion so far in the 2023/24 campaign and their latest victory saw them extend their advantage at the summit to six points over the Lions.

Slow left-armer Simetu has been one of the players of the tournament to date with not just his wickets, but his economy too and his 2/15 in 4 overs at St Geroge’s Park helped restrict the Western Cape visitors to 149/7 after they won the toss and batted. George Linde top scored for Province after they fell into early trouble, which was brought upon by the home bowlers, and in particular Patrick Kruger (2/25). Simetu, who is now the competition’s leading wicket-taker with 11 wickets at a scarcely believable economy of 4.84, did the business at the back end of the innings to keep the target to 150. It was then over to the batters with Breetzke (53* off 42 balls, 4 fours, 1 six) leading the way by sharing in two 50-plus partnerships.

First he put on 65 with Andile Mogakane (48) for the second wicket, before adding an unbroken 62 with Jordan Hermann (31*) – the Warriors winning with 14 balls to spare. In Thursday’s other game, Rubin Hermann and Migael Pretorius played starring roles to hand the North West Dragons their second win of the season again winless Rocks in Potchefstroom.

The hosts won by seven wickets, thanks in the main to Hermann, who thrashed an unbeaten 96 (56 balls, 9 fours, 5 sixes). However, Migael Pretorius also played a stellar role by claiming 4/14 in four overs to first restrict the Paarl visitors to 146/6 after they had lost the toss and were asked to bat first at JB Marks Oval. Ferisco Adams top-scored with an unbeaten 50 (39 balls, 3 fours, 2 sixes). But the home side made light work of the chase thanks to Hermann and won comfortably with 3.1 overs to spare.